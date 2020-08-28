JC Airlines adds Kunming service from Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Cambodian carrier JC Airlines starting next week is adding new route to Mainland China, where the airline schedules Phnom Penh – Kunming route. From 02SEP20, Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route once weekly on Wednesdays.

QD696 PNH1210 – 1540KMG 320 3
QD697 KMG1805 – 1950PNH 320 3

