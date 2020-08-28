Cambodian carrier JC Airlines starting next week is adding new route to Mainland China, where the airline schedules Phnom Penh – Kunming route. From 02SEP20, Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route once weekly on Wednesdays.
QD696 PNH1210 – 1540KMG 320 3
QD697 KMG1805 – 1950PNH 320 3
JC Airlines adds Kunming service from Sep 2020
