Aeroflot W20 European operation changes as of 28AUG20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines this week filed frequency changes for European network, for winter 2020/21 season from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Planned operational changes as of 28AUG20 as follows.



Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks.



Kazan – Frankfurt 2 weekly cancelled

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Amsterdam 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Antalya 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Athens Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Barcelona Reduce from 29 to 14 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Belgrade Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Berlin Reduce from 5 to 2 daily (Planned operation at Berlin Brandenburg from 25OCT20 unchanged)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bologna Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Brussels Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bucharest Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Budapest Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Copenhagen Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dusseldorf Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Frankfurt Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Geneva Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hamburg Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hannover 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Helsinki Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Istanbul 5 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Larnaca Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Lisbon Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ljubljana 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – London Heathrow Reduce from 32 to 28 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Lyon Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Madrid Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Malaga Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 5 to 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Minsk Reduce from 6 to 3 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Munich Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nice Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Oslo Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Paris CDG Reduce from 5 to 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Prague Reduce from 6 to 3 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Riga Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Rome Reduce from 5 to 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Sofia 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Stuttgart Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tallinn Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tenerife South 4 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Venice Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Verona 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Vienna Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Vilnius Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Warsaw Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Zurich Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly