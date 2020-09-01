Peach expands Okinawa service in W20

By Jim Liu

Japanese carrier Peach at the launch of winter season is expanding service at Okinawa, with the new nonstop flight from Sapporo and Sendai.

Okinawa – Sapporo New Chitose eff 25OCT20 1 daily
MM272 OKA1420 – 1725CTS 320 D
MM271 CTS1110 – 1510OKA 320 D

Okinawa – Sendai eff 25OCT20 1 daily
MM422 OKA1600 – 1830SDJ 320 D
MM421 SDJ1100 – 1420OKA 320 D