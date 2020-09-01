Japanese carrier Peach at the launch of winter season is expanding service at Okinawa, with the new nonstop flight from Sapporo and Sendai.
Okinawa – Sapporo New Chitose eff 25OCT20 1 daily
MM272 OKA1420 – 1725CTS 320 D
MM271 CTS1110 – 1510OKA 320 D
Okinawa – Sendai eff 25OCT20 1 daily
MM422 OKA1600 – 1830SDJ 320 D
MM421 SDJ1100 – 1420OKA 320 D
Peach expands Okinawa service in W20
Posted
Japanese carrier Peach at the launch of winter season is expanding service at Okinawa, with the new nonstop flight from Sapporo and Sendai.