Emirates Nov 2020 / NW20 operation changes as of 02SEP20

Emirates this week filed changes to its planned operation for the month of November, for between 25OCT20 and 30NOV20. Additional service also sees adjustment for entire Northern winter season. Planned operation as of 02SEP20 as follows.
Note various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s service, while reservation may not be available on selected routes from Dubai.
Dubai – Accra – Abidjan 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Addis Ababa 25OCT20 – 29NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Algiers 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Amman 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Dubai – Auckland 25OCT20 – 28NOV20 Nonstop sector reduces from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Baghdad 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Bahrain 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily
Dubai – Basra 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Birmingham 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly)
Dubai – Bologna 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Boston 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Brisbane Reduce from 14 weekly to following with 777-300ER operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – Budapest Reduce from 7 weekly to following with 777-300ER
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly (no changes)
eff 01DEC20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)
Dubai – Cape Town 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Casablanca 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Chicago O’Hare 25OCT20 – 26NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Colombo 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Dubai – Copenhagen 25OCT20 – 26NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Dallas/Ft. Worth 25OCT20 – 29NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Dammam 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily
Dubai – Dar es Salaam 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Dublin Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 777-300ER operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly)
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly (no changes)
Dubai – Durban Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Dusseldorf Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)
Dubai – Edinburgh 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily service remains cancelled
Dubai – Entebbe 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Geneva 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (Previous plan: 4 weekly)
Dubai – Glasgow Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 26NOV20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly)
27NOV20 – 31DEC20 7 weekly (no changes)
eff 01JAN21 2nd daily service resumes (no changes)
Dubai – Hamburg Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 28NOV20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)
eff 29NOV20 7 weekly
Dubai – Hanoi 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – Hong Kong
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Nonstop sector service remains cancelled
eff 01DEC20 Nonstop sector reduced from 3 to 2 daily
Dubai – Houston 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen 25OCT20 – 28NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Jakarta 25OCT20 – 29NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 6 weekly
Dubai – Jeddah 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 4 daily to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily (Previous plan: 2 daily)
eff 01DEC20 2 daily
Dubai – Karachi 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 5 to 3 daily
Dubai – Khartoum 25OCT20 – 28NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 21 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 5 weekly (Previous plan: 14 weekly)
eff 01DEC20 14 weekly
Dubai – Lagos 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Dubai – Larnaca – Malta Larnaca – Malta sector cancelled permanently. Dubai – Larnaca sector reduced from 7 to 4 weekly for entire winter season
Dubai – London Heathrow 25OCT20 – 31DEC20 Reduce from 6 to 4 daily
Dubai – London Stansted
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 daily service cancelled (no changes)
eff 02DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Overall service to London by 01DEC20 reduces from 11 to 8 daily)
Overall service for London is reduced from 11 to 5 daily in November 2020, 40 weekly in December 2020, 54 weekly from 01JAN21.
Dubai – Los Angeles 25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Luanda 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Lyon
25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Service remains cancelled (no changes)
eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Madinah Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Mahe Island 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Dubai – Male 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily
Dubai – Male – Colombo 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily remains cancelled
Dubai – Manchester Reduce from 21 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 6 weekly (Additional flights scheduled 28NOV20 – 30NOV20; Previous plan: 10 weekly)
eff 01DEC20 14 weekly (no changes)
Dubai – Manila 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly
Dubai – Melbourne 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily
Dubai – Milan Malpensa Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily
Dubai – Newcastle
25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Service remains cancelled (no changes)
eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Osaka Kansai 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Oslo Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Perth 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
Dubai – Phuket
25OCT20 – 25NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
2nd daily seasonal service during winter season cancelled (no changes)
Dubai – Riyadh 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Dubai – Rome 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)
Dubai – St. Petersburg Reservation re-opened for entire winter season from 25OCT20. 7 weekly 777-300ER (First class not open for booking)
Dubai – San Francisco 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Seattle 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Seoul Incheon 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Singapore 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Nonstop terminator service reduces from 21 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 5 weekly
eff 01DEC20 14 weekly
Dubai – Singapore – Melbourne Reservation for 1 daily service closed for all dates, including further available date display in GDS (early-August 2021)
Dubai – Sydney Nonstop terminator service reduces from 14 weekly to following (No changes for 1 daily Dubai – Sydney – Christchurch)
25OCT20 – 29NOV20 4 weekly
eff 30NOV20 7 weekly
Dubai – Taipei Taoyuan 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly
Dubai – Tokyo Narita 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Tunis 25OCT20 – 28NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Venice Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Vienna Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A380 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly)
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly (no changes)
Dubai – Warsaw 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Washington Dulles 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Zurich 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)
Previously reported changes. As the airline has yet to adjust planned operational aircraft for winter 2020/21 season, various routes are listed with Airbus A380 aircraft:
Denpasar – Auckland Reservation closed for 1 daily on/after 25OCT20
Dubai – Adelaide 1 daily service cancelled (this route will not be resumed from 28MAR21)
Dubai – Amsterdam Reduce from 19 weekly to following, A380 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 7 weekly
eff 01DEC20 14 weekly
Dubai – Bangkok Nonstop terminator sector reduces from 4 to 2 daily (EK374/375 A380 cancelled. Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong 1 daily unchanged)
Dubai – Bangkok – Phnom Penh 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled
Dubai – Barcelona Nonstop terminator sector reduces from 9 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly A380
Dubai – Barcelona – Mexico City 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily 777-200LR cancelled
Dubai – Brussels Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 777-300ER operating
25OCT20 – 26NOV20 5 weekly
eff 27NOV20 7 weekly
Dubai – Dhaka Reduce from 4 to 3 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 4 weekly 777-200LR service cancelled permanently
Dubai – Frankfurt Reduce from 21 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 26NOV20 12 weekly A380
eff 27NOV20 14 weekly A380
Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 4 to 2 daily (A380 operating)
Dubai – Lisbon Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 777-300ER operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – London Gatwick Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Madrid Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A380 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – Milan Malpensa – New York JFK 777-300ER replaces A380 permanently from 01SEP20, 1 daily
Dubai – Moscow Domodedovo Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Munich Reduce from 21 weekly to following, A380 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – Muscat Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Newark 1 daily nonstop service cancelled (1-stop via Athens maintained with 777-300ER)
Dubai – Nice 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily A380 cancelled
Dubai – Paris CDG Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating (EK071/072 cancelled)
Dubai – Porto 4 weekly service cancelled
Dubai – Prague Reduce from 7 weekly to following, A380 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 5 weekly
Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 4 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently, previously scheduled to resume on 02SEP20
Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently, previously scheduled to resume on 01SEP20
Dubai – Stockholm Arlanda
25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating
eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating