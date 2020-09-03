Emirates Nov 2020 / NW20 operation changes as of 02SEP20

Emirates this week filed changes to its planned operation for the month of November, for between 25OCT20 and 30NOV20. Additional service also sees adjustment for entire Northern winter season. Planned operation as of 02SEP20 as follows.



Note various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s service, while reservation may not be available on selected routes from Dubai.



Dubai – Accra – Abidjan 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Addis Ababa 25OCT20 – 29NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Algiers 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Amman 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Dubai – Auckland 25OCT20 – 28NOV20 Nonstop sector reduces from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Baghdad 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Bahrain 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

Dubai – Basra 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Birmingham 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly)

Dubai – Bologna 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Boston 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Brisbane Reduce from 14 weekly to following with 777-300ER operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly



Dubai – Budapest Reduce from 7 weekly to following with 777-300ER

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly (no changes)

eff 01DEC20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)



Dubai – Cape Town 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Casablanca 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Chicago O’Hare 25OCT20 – 26NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Colombo 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Dubai – Copenhagen 25OCT20 – 26NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Dallas/Ft. Worth 25OCT20 – 29NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Dammam 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

Dubai – Dar es Salaam 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Dublin Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 777-300ER operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly)

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly (no changes)



Dubai – Durban Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Dusseldorf Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)

Dubai – Edinburgh 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily service remains cancelled

Dubai – Entebbe 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Geneva 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Dubai – Glasgow Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 26NOV20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly)

27NOV20 – 31DEC20 7 weekly (no changes)

eff 01JAN21 2nd daily service resumes (no changes)



Dubai – Hamburg Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 28NOV20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)

eff 29NOV20 7 weekly



Dubai – Hanoi 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly



Dubai – Hong Kong

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Nonstop sector service remains cancelled

eff 01DEC20 Nonstop sector reduced from 3 to 2 daily



Dubai – Houston 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen 25OCT20 – 28NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Jakarta 25OCT20 – 29NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 6 weekly

Dubai – Jeddah 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 4 daily to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily (Previous plan: 2 daily)

eff 01DEC20 2 daily



Dubai – Karachi 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 5 to 3 daily

Dubai – Khartoum 25OCT20 – 28NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 21 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 5 weekly (Previous plan: 14 weekly)

eff 01DEC20 14 weekly



Dubai – Lagos 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Dubai – Larnaca – Malta Larnaca – Malta sector cancelled permanently. Dubai – Larnaca sector reduced from 7 to 4 weekly for entire winter season

Dubai – London Heathrow 25OCT20 – 31DEC20 Reduce from 6 to 4 daily

Dubai – London Stansted

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 daily service cancelled (no changes)

eff 02DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Overall service to London by 01DEC20 reduces from 11 to 8 daily)

Overall service for London is reduced from 11 to 5 daily in November 2020, 40 weekly in December 2020, 54 weekly from 01JAN21.



Dubai – Los Angeles 25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Luanda 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Lyon

25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Service remains cancelled (no changes)

eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Dubai – Madinah Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Mahe Island 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Dubai – Male 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily

Dubai – Male – Colombo 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily remains cancelled

Dubai – Manchester Reduce from 21 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 6 weekly (Additional flights scheduled 28NOV20 – 30NOV20; Previous plan: 10 weekly)

eff 01DEC20 14 weekly (no changes)



Dubai – Manila 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly

Dubai – Melbourne 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily

Dubai – Milan Malpensa Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily

Dubai – Newcastle

25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Service remains cancelled (no changes)

eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Osaka Kansai 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Oslo Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Perth 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

Dubai – Phuket

25OCT20 – 25NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

2nd daily seasonal service during winter season cancelled (no changes)



Dubai – Riyadh 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Dubai – Rome 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)

Dubai – St. Petersburg Reservation re-opened for entire winter season from 25OCT20. 7 weekly 777-300ER (First class not open for booking)

Dubai – San Francisco 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Seattle 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Seoul Incheon 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Singapore 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Nonstop terminator service reduces from 21 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 5 weekly

eff 01DEC20 14 weekly



Dubai – Singapore – Melbourne Reservation for 1 daily service closed for all dates, including further available date display in GDS (early-August 2021)

Dubai – Sydney Nonstop terminator service reduces from 14 weekly to following (No changes for 1 daily Dubai – Sydney – Christchurch)

25OCT20 – 29NOV20 4 weekly

eff 30NOV20 7 weekly



Dubai – Taipei Taoyuan 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

Dubai – Tokyo Narita 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Tunis 25OCT20 – 28NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Venice Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Vienna Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A380 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly)

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly (no changes)



Dubai – Warsaw 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Washington Dulles 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Zurich 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)



Previously reported changes. As the airline has yet to adjust planned operational aircraft for winter 2020/21 season, various routes are listed with Airbus A380 aircraft:

Denpasar – Auckland Reservation closed for 1 daily on/after 25OCT20

Dubai – Adelaide 1 daily service cancelled (this route will not be resumed from 28MAR21)

Dubai – Amsterdam Reduce from 19 weekly to following, A380 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 7 weekly

eff 01DEC20 14 weekly



Dubai – Bangkok Nonstop terminator sector reduces from 4 to 2 daily (EK374/375 A380 cancelled. Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong 1 daily unchanged)

Dubai – Bangkok – Phnom Penh 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

Dubai – Barcelona Nonstop terminator sector reduces from 9 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly A380



Dubai – Barcelona – Mexico City 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily 777-200LR cancelled

Dubai – Brussels Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 777-300ER operating

25OCT20 – 26NOV20 5 weekly

eff 27NOV20 7 weekly



Dubai – Dhaka Reduce from 4 to 3 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 4 weekly 777-200LR service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Frankfurt Reduce from 21 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 26NOV20 12 weekly A380

eff 27NOV20 14 weekly A380



Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 4 to 2 daily (A380 operating)

Dubai – Lisbon Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 777-300ER operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly



Dubai – London Gatwick Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Madrid Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A380 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly



Dubai – Milan Malpensa – New York JFK 777-300ER replaces A380 permanently from 01SEP20, 1 daily

Dubai – Moscow Domodedovo Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Munich Reduce from 21 weekly to following, A380 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly

Dubai – Muscat Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Newark 1 daily nonstop service cancelled (1-stop via Athens maintained with 777-300ER)

Dubai – Nice 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily A380 cancelled

Dubai – Paris CDG Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating (EK071/072 cancelled)

Dubai – Porto 4 weekly service cancelled

Dubai – Prague Reduce from 7 weekly to following, A380 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 5 weekly



Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 4 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently, previously scheduled to resume on 02SEP20

Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently, previously scheduled to resume on 01SEP20

Dubai – Stockholm Arlanda

25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating