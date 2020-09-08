Virgin Atlantic in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for service to Barbados, during winter 2020/21 season. From 14DEC20 to 30APR21, the airline plans to operate this route with Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft on daily basis, replacing A330-300.
VS131 LHR1140 – 1650BGI 351 x6
VS131 LHR1235 – 1745BGI 351 6
VS132 BGI1845 – 0710+1LHR 351 x6
VS132 BGI2035 – 0900+1LHR 351 6
Virgin Atlantic W20 Barbados aircraft changes
