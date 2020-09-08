Singapore Airlines closes various First/Suite Class bookings from April 2021

Singapore Airlines in the last few days filed inventory adjustment in Northern summer 2021 season, on/after 01APR21. Latest adjustment sees First Class on Boeing 777-300/-300ER and Suite Class on Airbus A380 closed for reservation on various flights. Previously the Star Alliance carrier closed reservation for all First and Suite Class (F/A-class) until 31MAR21.
As of 07SEP20, following routes operated by 777-300/-300ER and Airbus A380 is closed for reservation in First/Suite Class on/after 01APR21, EXCEPT certain flights marked in parenthesis.
Singapore – Amsterdam
Singapore – Auckland (Selected flights available to book in F/A-class)
Singapore – Bandar Seri Begawan
Singapore – Delhi (Selected flights available to book in F/A-class)
Singapore – Dubai (Selected flights available to book in F/A-class)
Singapore – Frankfurt (Selected 777-300ER flights)
Singapore – Frankfurt – New York JFK (Selected flights, however SIN – FRA sector is First/Suite-class available daily on SQ26/25)
Singapore – Hong Kong
Singapore – Hong Kong – San Francisco
Singapore – Jakarta (Selected flights available to book in F/A-class)
Singapore – London Heathrow (Except SQ322/317 and selected SQ308/319 service)
Singapore – Melbourne
Singapore – Paris CDG (Selected flights available to book in F/A-class)
Singapore – Seoul Incheon
Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong (777-300ER operating flights no longer displaying F-class despite not available for booking)
Singapore – Sydney (Except selected SQ211/212 service)
Singapore – Sydney – Canberra – Singapore
Singapore – Tokyo Haneda
Singapore – Tokyo Narita
Singapore – Tokyo Narita – Los Angeles
Singapore – Zurich (Selected flights available to book in F/A-class)
There are no changes to A380 Suite Class for Singapore – Mumbai and Singapore – Beijing Capital (latter also includes First Class 777-300ER) service from 28MAR21 for the moment.
