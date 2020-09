S7 Airlines revises Western Europe service resumption to late-Dec 2020

oneworld member S7 Airlines in recent schedule update further revised planned service resumption to Western Europe. Majority of Western European routes are now scheduled to resume as early as 25DEC20, while certain routes are scheduled from early or mid-December.



Moscow Domodedovo – Alicante 1 daily

Moscow Domodedovo – Barcelona 1 daily A321

Moscow Domodedovo – Berlin 1 daily 737-800

Moscow Domodedovo – Chambery 1 weekly 737-800

Moscow Domodedovo – Dusseldorf 1 daily 737-800

Moscow Domodedovo – Innsbruck 2 weekly A321neo (effective from 13DEC20; 6 weekly 23DEC20 – 17JAN21)

Moscow Domodedovo – Munich 3 daily 737-800/A320 (effective from 18DEC20)

Moscow Domodedovo – Nice 1 daily 737-800

Moscow Domodedovo – Paris Orly 1 daily 737-800 (effective from 01DEC20)

Moscow Domodedovo – Salzburg eff 19DEC20 3 weekly A320neo/321 (up to 8 weekly 27DEC20 – 12JAN21)

Moscow Domodedovo – Tenerife South 2 weekly A320neo

Moscow Domodedovo – Turin 1 weekly A321 (1 daily 28DEC20 – 10JAN21)

Moscow Domodedovo – Verona 1 daily A320/321 (15 weekly 26DEC20 – 10JAN21, 8 weekly from 11JAN21)



Separately, the airline’s following service to Eastern Europe is now scheduled to resume on 25DEC20:

Novosibirsk – Prague 2 weekly A320neo