American returns to La Paz since 1980; Loreto addition from late-Dec 2020

American Airlines from late-December 2020 plans further network expansion to Mexico, including flights to La Paz and Loreto, on board Skywest CRJ700 aircraft. Subject to Government Approval, planned operation as follows.
Dallas/Ft. Worth – La Paz eff 19DEC20 1 weekly CRJ700 (Skywest; American previously served this route with Boeing 727 until January 1980, operational routing was Dallas/Ft. Worth – La Paz – Mazatlan – Dallas/Ft. Worth)
AA2971 DFW1230 – 1435LAP CR7 6
AA2971 LAP1525 – 1912DFW CR7 6
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Loreto eff 19DEC20 1 weekly CRJ700 (Skywest)
AA3063 DFW1230 – 1430LTO CR7 6
AA3063 LTO1525 – 1901DFW CR7 6
Phoenix – La Paz eff 18DEC20 3 weekly CRJ700 (Skywest)
AA3014 PHX1050 – 1254LAP CR7 256
AA3014 LAP1345 – 1553PHX CR7 256
Phoenix – Loreto eff 19DEC20 4 weekly CRJ700 (Skywest)
AA3152 PHX1310 – 1457LTO CR7 x256
AA3152 LTO1550 – 1731PHX CR7 x256
