Saudia restores additional International routes; NW20 changes as of 23SEP20

Saudia in this week’s schedule update filed 2nd major changes to its International operation for winter season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Latest revision sees the reopening of reservation on 15 routes, as well as certain frequencies being restored.



In total, the airline schedules 60 International routes for winter season, reduced from 110. Latest adjustment as of 23SEP20 as follows, although additional changes remain highly possible.



Jeddah – Alexandria Borg el Arab Reduce from 13 to 3 weekly, A320 operating (Reopened for reservation)

Jeddah – Amsterdam Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 787-9 operating (All fare classes now open for reservation)

Jeddah – Cairo Reduce from 5 to 3 daily, A330Regional operating (Previous plan: 2 daily)

Jeddah – Dhaka Reduce from 11 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previous plan: 2 weekly)

Jeddah – Dubai Reduce from 6 to 2 daily, A330Regional replaces 787-9/-10 (Latest adjustment focuses on aircraft changes)

Jeddah – Islamabad Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating (Previous plan: 777-300ER)

Jeddah – Istanbul Reduce from 21 to 4 weekly, A330-300/A330Regional operating (Previous plan: A330-300 only)

Jeddah – Jakarta Reduce from 3 daily to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Jeddah – Karachi Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating (Previous plan: 777-300ER)

Jeddah – Kochi 5 weekly A330-300 (Reopened for reservation)

Jeddah – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 19 to 3 weekly, 787-10 operating (Previous plan: 17 weekly)

Jeddah – Lahore Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER (Reopened for reservation)

Jeddah – Manila Reduce from 7 weekly 777-300ER to 3 weekly 787-9

Jeddah – Mumbai eff 05NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER (Reopened for reservation)

Jeddah – Nairobi Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating (Reopened for reservation)

Jeddah – Tunis Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, A330-300 operating (Reopened for reservation)

Jeddah – Washington Dulles 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating (3rd weekly service restored)

Madinah – Jakarta Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Kuala Lumpur Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Alexandria Borg el Arab Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A320 replaces A321 (Reopened for reservation)

Riyadh – Delhi Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating (Reopened for reservation)

Riyadh – Dhaka 7 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 2 weekly)

Riyadh – Dubai Reduce from 6 to 3 daily, 787-9/A330Regional operating (Previous plan: 1 daily 787-10)

Riyadh – Frankfurt Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 787-9 replaces A320 (Reopened for reservation)

Riyadh – Guangzhou Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating (Previous plan: 2 weekly)

Riyadh – Islamabad Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER (Reopened for reservation)

Riyadh – Jakarta Service cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: 3 weekly 777-300ER)

Riyadh – Karachi Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER (Reservation reopened)

Riyadh – Kochi 2 weekly A330-300 (Reopened for reservation)

Riyadh – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly, 787-10 replaces -9 (Previous plan: 4 weekly 787-9)

Riyadh – Lahore 2 weekly, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER (Reopened for reservation)

Riyadh – London Heathrow Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Reopened for reservation)

Riyadh – Manila Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 replaces 777-300ER (Previous plan: 2 weekly 777-300ER)

Riyadh – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, 787-10 replaces 777-300ER (Reopened for reservation)



Previously reported changes:

Abha – Cairo Service cancelled in NW20

Dammam – Cairo Service cancelled in NW20

Dammam – Dhaka Service cancelled in NW20

Dammam – Dubai Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Abu Dhabi Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Jeddah – Addis Ababa Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A330Regional operating

Jeddah – Amman Reduce from 12 to 4 weekly, A320 operating

Jeddah – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Athens Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Bahrain Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Jeddah – Bangalore Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Beirut Reduce from 8 to 3 weekly, A320/330Regional operating

Jeddah – Casablanca Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-10 operating

Jeddah – Chennai Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Colombo – Male – Riyadh Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Delhi Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Erbil Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Frankfurt Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Geneva Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating

Jeddah – Guangzhou Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 787-9 operating

Jeddah – Hyderabad Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Johannesburg Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Khartoum Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A330Regional operating

Jeddah – Kozhikode Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating

Jeddah – Kuwait City Reduce from 9 to 4 weekly, A320/330neo operating

Jeddah – London Heathrow Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER replaces previously filed 787-10

Jeddah – Los Angeles Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Lucknow Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Madrid Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Manchester Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Mauritius Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Milan Malpensa Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Multan Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Muscat Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Munich Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – New York JFK Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Jeddah – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-10 operating

Jeddah – Peshawar Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Rome Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Sharm el Sheikh eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Jeddah – Singapore Service cancelled in NW20

Jeddah – Vienna Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Alexandria Borg el Arab Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Cairo Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Dubai Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Islamabad Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Istanbul Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Karachi Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Kuwait City Service cancelled in NW20

Madinah – Lahore Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Abu Dhabi Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Riyadh – Addis Ababa Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Amman Reduce from 12 to 4 weekly, A320/321 operating

Riyadh – Ankara Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Bahrain Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Riyadh – Bangalore Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Beirut Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A320/330Regional operating

Riyadh – Cairo Reduce from 17 to 14 weekly, A330Regional operating

Riyadh – Casablanca Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Chennai Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Geneva 2 weekly A320 (no changes)

Riyadh – Hyderabad Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Istanbul Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330Regional/A330-300 operating

Riyadh – Khartoum Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330Regional operating

Riyadh – Kozhikode Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Kuwait City Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A320 operating

Riyadh – Lucknow Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Milan Malpensa Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Mumbai Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Munich Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – New York JFK Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Riyadh – Peshawar Service cancelled in NW20

Riyadh – Rome Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating

Riyadh – Sharm el Sheikh Reduced from 7 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Riyadh – Washington Dulles Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating