Viva Air Colombia yesterday (07OCT20) launched new domestic route, operating Bogota – Cali service. Initially service operates 4 weekly (Day x246), increasing to 5 weekly (Day x26) from 15OCT20, 1 daily from 31OCT20. Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route.
VH5798 BOG1630 – 1745CLO 320 D
VH5799 CLO1835 – 1945BOG 320 D
Viva Air Colombia begins Bogota – Cali service from Oct 2020
