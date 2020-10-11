Air Transat schedules nonstop A321neo LR Montreal – Athens service in Oct 2020

Air Transat in late-October 2020 schedules one-time service to Greece, based on GDS schedules and the airline’s website. On 25/26OCT20, the airline’s Airbus A321neo LR aircraft will operate Toronto – Montreal – Athens routing. Based on current schedule listing, which may vary based on actual operation, the 4736-mile Montreal – Athens sector sees elapsed flying time of 9hrs 05mins from Montreal, 12hrs 20mins from Athens, marking the longest Airbus A321neo LR flight.



TS690 YYZ1440 – 1600YUL1715 – 0820+1ATH 32Q 25OCT20

TS691 ATH1020 – 1640YUL1740 – 1905YYZ 32Q 26OCT20





