Neos adds Djerba service in S20

Italian carrier Neos in summer 2020 season plans to offer service to Djerba in Tunisia, where it schedules flights from Bologna, Milan and Verona. Planned schedule as follows.



Bologna – Monastir – Djerba – Bologna 15JUN20 – 14SEP20 1 weekly 737

NO1014 BLQ0720 – 0805MIR0855 – 0935DJE1025 – 1325BLQ 737 1



Milan Malpensa – Djerba 25MAY20 – 05OCT20 1 weekly 767 (Last served until October 2015. Following schedule 15JUN20 – 21SEP20)

NO1970 MXP0800 – 0910DJE 763 1

NO1971 DJE1715 – 2020MXP 763 1



Verona – Djerba 01JUN20 – 28SEP20 1 weekly 737 (767 from 15JUN20 to 21SEP20; Last served until June 2016. Following schedule 15JUN20 – 21SEP20)

NO1972 VRN1505 – 1605DJE 763 1

NO1973 DJE1020 – 1325VRN 763 1