Swiss carrier Chair Airlines in summer 2020 season intends to offer Zurich – Djerba service. Based on current schedule listing, the airline schedules 1 weekly Airbus A319 flight from 22MAY20 to 28AUG20. Planned service remains likely to change.
GM3472 ZRH1515 – 1655DJE 319 5
GM3473 DJE1740 – 2115ZRH 319 5
Chair Airlines files Zurich – Djerba service in S20
