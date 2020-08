Air Serbia August 2020 operations as of 02AUG20

Air Serbia during the month of August 2020 plans to operate 40 routes, including gradual service resumptions. Planned operation as of 02AUG20 as follows.



Due to various travel restrictions, last minute changes/cancellations remain possible.



Belgrade – Amsterdam 3 weekly

Belgrade – Athens 8 weekly (9-10 weekly from 16AUG20)

Belgrade – Banja Luka 2 weekly

Belgrade – Barcelona eff 28AUG20 2 weekly

Belgrade – Berlin Tegel 5 weekly

Belgrade – Brussels eff 27AUG20 2 weekly

Belgrade – Bucharest eff 16AUG20 5 weekly

Belgrade – Copenhagen 3 weekly

Belgrade – Dubrovnik 2 weekly (3 weekly from 16AUG20)

Belgrade – Dusseldorf 3 weekly

Belgrade – Frankfurt 4 weekly

Belgrade – Istanbul 5 weekly

Belgrade – Larnaca 2 weekly (3 weekly from 27AUG20)

Belgrade – Ljubljana 4 weekly

Belgrade – London Heathrow 3 weekly

Belgrade – Milan Malpensa eff 16AUG20 3 weekly

Belgrade – New York JFK 4 weekly

Belgrade – Oslo 2 weekly

Belgrade – Paris CDG 10 weekly (14 weekly from 18AUG20)

Belgrade – Podgorica 2-3 weekly (14 weekly from 16AUG20)

Belgrade – Prague 3 weekly

Belgrade – Rome eff 16AUG20 3 weekly

Belgrade – Sarajevo 4 weekly

Belgrade – Skopje 8 weekly (9 weekly from 16AUG20)

Belgrade – Sofia 4 weekly (5 weekly from 16AUG20)

Belgrade – Split 4 weekly

Belgrade – Stockholm Arlanda 4 weekly

Belgrade – Stuttgart 3 weekly

Belgrade – Thessaloniki 8 weekly

Belgrade – Tirana 9 weekly (11 weekly from 18AUG20)

Belgrade – Tivat 2 weekly (9 weekly from 16AUG20, 14 weekly from 23AUG20)

Belgrade – Vienna 5 weekly (8 weekly from 16AUG20, 9 weekly from 23AUG20)

Belgrade – Zagreb 4 weekly

Belgrade – Zurich 11 weekly

Kraljevo – Vienna 2 weekly

Nis – Frankfurt Hahn 2 weekly

Nis – Hannover 2 weekly

Nis – Nuremberg 2 weekly

Nis – Salzburg 2 weekly

Nis – Tivat eff 16AUG20 2 weekly