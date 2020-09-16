United Airlines NW20 Australia / New Zealand operation changes

United Airlines earlier this month filed changes to its Australia and New Zealand operations, for Northern winter 2020/21 season from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Reflected during the weekend of 04SEP20’s schedule update, planned operation includes the following:



Los Angeles – Sydney Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating

San Francisco – Sydney 1 daily 787-9 (777-300ER scheduled in NW19)



Following service remains cancelled in NW20:

Houston – Sydney 1 daily

Los Angeles – Melbourne 3 weekly

San Francisco – Auckland 1 daily

San Francisco – Melbourne 3 weekly



Additional changes remain possible.