Boutique Air adds Palm Springs service from Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Boutique Air from October 2020 is adding service to Palm Springs, on board Pilatus PC-12 aircraft. From 01OCT20, the airline schedules 1 daily flight each from both Los Angeles and Phoenix.

Los Angeles – Palm Springs
4B383 LAX1330 – 1415PSP PL2 D
4B382 PSP1200 – 1245LAX PL2 D

Phoenix – Palm Springs
4B381 PHX1010 – 1130PSP PL2 D
4B384 PSP1445 – 1605PHX PL2 D

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.