Boutique Air from October 2020 is adding service to Palm Springs, on board Pilatus PC-12 aircraft. From 01OCT20, the airline schedules 1 daily flight each from both Los Angeles and Phoenix.
Los Angeles – Palm Springs
4B383 LAX1330 – 1415PSP PL2 D
4B382 PSP1200 – 1245LAX PL2 D
Phoenix – Palm Springs
4B381 PHX1010 – 1130PSP PL2 D
4B384 PSP1445 – 1605PHX PL2 D
Boutique Air adds Palm Springs service from Oct 2020
