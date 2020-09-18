United Airlines in recent schedule update filed changes to San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong route, during winter 2020/21 season. The Star Alliance member plans to operate 1 daily flight with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, instead of 2 daily during winter 2019/20 season.
Planned daily nonstop service remains subject to change.
UA857 SFO1305 – 1835+1PVG 789 D
UA858 PVG1330 – 0830SFO 789 D
United W20 San Francisco – Shanghai operations as of 17SEP20
Posted
United Airlines in recent schedule update filed changes to San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong route, during winter 2020/21 season. The Star Alliance member plans to operate 1 daily flight with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, instead of 2 daily during winter 2019/20 season.