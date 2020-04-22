Singapore Airlines Brussels Inventory update from late-Oct 2020 as of 0645GMT 22APR20

Singapore Airlines in recent inventory update filed changes to its planned Singapore – Brussels service, scheduled to resume on 25OCT20. As of 0645GMT 22APR20, the Star Alliance carrier is only accepting reservation in full-fare Z / S / Y-class (Business, Premium Economy and Economy) for this 4 weekly flights.



Further update will be posted once the airline files additional changes in the future.



SQ304 SIN2355 – 0650+1BRU 359 x126

SQ303 BRU1120 – 0655+1SIN 359 x237