Route Exchange Community News
Wednesday, 17 February 2021
-
By Aruba Airport Authority N.V.
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines delivers first COVID-19 vaccines to Aruba 15:06
-
By ANA Aeroportos de Portugal – Lisbon Airport
Lisbon Airport keeps on working, training resilience. Ready for the upturn 13:08
-
CAPA Live: easyJet CEO has positive outlook for summer 06:10
-
CAPA Live: Ethiopian Airlines cash positive. 50 flights/week to China 06:09
-
World aviation: back to the last century 06:08
-
CAPA Live: Hawaiian Air successfully restructures its US govt loan 06:06
-
CAPA Live Outlook: The airline industry never the same again 06:05
-
Only a few airlines collapsed in 2020 06:04
-
Ryanair, easyJet, Wizz Air: Europe's LCCs eye recovery after tough 4Q 06:03
-
By Aerodynamics (Sochi, Krasnodar, Anapa)
Sochi Airport is one of the most customer-focused airports in the world in the context of the pandemic 00:00
Tuesday, 16 February 2021
-
Fourth quarter strongly affected by the pandemic 14:00
-
By Lodz Airport Central Poland
Lumiwings launch routes from Lodz to Forli and Trapani 11:50
-
Shipping record for Norwegian seafood from Oslo Airport 09:19
-
By Curacao-Hato International Airport
CAP and Partners Increasing Air Cargo Services 00:00
Monday, 15 February 2021
-
By OAG
China Springs Back and American Airlines are Back at Number One 12:40
-
By Aerodynamics (Sochi, Krasnodar, Anapa)
Sochi International Airport in January showed an increase in passenger traffic by 30% 00:00
-
By Aerodynamics (Sochi, Krasnodar, Anapa)
Krasnodar International Airport presented a project of the new terminal at the exhibition NAIS-2021 00:00
Friday, 12 February 2021
-
By OAG
Weathering the storm: How domestic air travel has provided refuge for airlines 16:00
-
Vatnajökull National Park is awarded Runner up by Tripadvisor 14:40
-
Zurich Airport welcomes 5 new tenants to the Circle 11:25