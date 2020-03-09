Garuda Indonesia starting this week is introducing Airbus A330-900neo aircraft service on Denpasar – Sydney route, scheduled for 2-week period. From 13MAR20 to 27MAR20 (except 22MAR20 / 23MAR20 / 27MAR20 from Denpasar), the A330-900neo replace -300 on this route.
GA714 DPS2225 – 0725+1SYD 339 x24
GA715 SYD1000 – 1315DPS 339 x35
Garuda Indonesia adds A330-900neo Sydney service in March 2020
