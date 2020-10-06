Swiss International Air Lines in last week’s schedule update extended Airbus A321neo aircraft to the end of winter 2020/21 season, until 27MAR21. The A321neo is scheduled to operate following routes, between 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Certain routes listed below will only see A321neo aircraft operating on selected dates.
Zurich – Athens
Zurich – Belgrade
Zurich – Berlin
Zurich – Brindisi
Zurich – Copenhagen
Zurich – Hamburg
Zurich – Lisbon
Zurich –London Heathrow
Zurich – Malaga
Zurich – Moscow Domodedovo
Zurich – Palermo
Zurich – Porto
Zurich – St. Petersburg
Zurich – Stockholm Arlanda
Swiss A321neo W20 network as of 02OCT20
