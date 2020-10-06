Swiss A321neo W20 network as of 02OCT20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Swiss International Air Lines in last week’s schedule update extended Airbus A321neo aircraft to the end of winter 2020/21 season, until 27MAR21. The A321neo is scheduled to operate following routes, between 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Certain routes listed below will only see A321neo aircraft operating on selected dates.

Zurich – Athens
Zurich – Belgrade
Zurich – Berlin
Zurich – Brindisi
Zurich – Copenhagen
Zurich – Hamburg
Zurich – Lisbon
Zurich –London Heathrow
Zurich – Malaga
Zurich – Moscow Domodedovo
Zurich – Palermo
Zurich – Porto
Zurich – St. Petersburg
Zurich – Stockholm Arlanda