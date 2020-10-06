Swiss A321neo W20 network as of 02OCT20

Swiss International Air Lines in last week’s schedule update extended Airbus A321neo aircraft to the end of winter 2020/21 season, until 27MAR21. The A321neo is scheduled to operate following routes, between 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Certain routes listed below will only see A321neo aircraft operating on selected dates.



Zurich – Athens

Zurich – Belgrade

Zurich – Berlin

Zurich – Brindisi

Zurich – Copenhagen

Zurich – Hamburg

Zurich – Lisbon

Zurich –London Heathrow

Zurich – Malaga

Zurich – Moscow Domodedovo

Zurich – Palermo

Zurich – Porto

Zurich – St. Petersburg

Zurich – Stockholm Arlanda