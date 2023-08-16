Shortlists announced for the Routes World Awards

Voted for and judged by airlines, the airport and destination categories recognise the organisations that have delivered exceptional route development marketing activities.

Under 5 Million

Billund Airport

GMR Goa International Airport

Newcastle International Airport

Salzburg Airport

Tulsa International Airport

5-10 Million

Edmonton International Airport

Jacksonville International Airport

Kansai International Airport

Kraków Airport

Larnaka International Airport

10-20 Million

Brussels Airport

Budapest Airport

Fukuoka Airport

Naples Airport

Prague Airport

Over 20 Million

Athens International Airport

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Rome Fiumicino Airport

Singapore Changi International Airport

Destination

Cape Town Air Access

Moroccan National Tourist Office

ProColombia

Turismo de Portugal

Visit Cyprus

Airlines

Voted for by airports and destinations, the airline category focuses on the importance of partnership in achieving successful and profitable routes.

Jet2.com

Singapore Airlines

United Airlines

Vueling

Wizz Air

Rising Star

The Rising Star Award recognises the potential of individuals who are in the early stages of their career, who may be young but are already making an impact in the industry.



Daniel Dumaresq, Head of Aviation Business Development, Inframerica S/A

Emilija Dūdaitė, Route Development Manager, Groupe ADP

Heidi Chiu, Senior Aviation Analyst, Houston Airport System

Mohammed Al Siari, Sr. Aviation Business Development Manager at Saudi Air Connectivity Program

Tatamo Rakotozafy, Head of Aeronautical Activities at Ravinala Airports Madagascar

Individual Leadership

The Individual Leadership Award celebrates the lifetime achievement of an individual within the route development community, recognizing their contribution to the industry during the course of their career.

Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development, Shannon Airport

Ioanna Papadopoulou, Director, Communications & Marketing, Athens International Airport

Julian Carr, Chief Marketing Officer - Airlines & Route Development, GMR Airports

Mohamed Sallauddin Mat Sah, General Manager, Aviation Marketing and Development, Malaysia Airports

Vicki Jaramillo, Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer, Orlando International Airport

The shortlisted individuals and organisations will now produce a submission that supports their nomination. The airport and destination categories will be reviewed and scored by a panel of airline judges. The individual leadership, rising star and airline categories will be reviewed and scored by a panel of editorial judges.

The winners will be announced at the Routes World 2023 Networking Evening on Monday 16 October at Ciragan Palace.

Routes Awards Sponsor

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner is a leading travel marketplace dedicated to putting travellers first. Skyscanner helps millions of people in 52 countries and 30+ languages find the best travel options for flights, hotels and car hire every month. Skyscanner is available on desktop, mobile web and its highly rated app has 100 million downloads. Working with 1,200 travel partners, Skyscanner’s mission is to lead the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel.